The Corner Flag suite at Aston Villa FC was awash with purple instead of claret and blue as Sheridan Maine (Midlands) hosted a breakfast seminar.

Health and wellness at work has been prevalent in many companies over the last few years with more managers looking to support the health and nutrition of their staff.

The event speaker was Prof Graeme Close. As England Rugby’s lead nutritionist, he had been busy at the Six Nations with the squad so they were pleased he took time out of his schedule to join them.

After enjoying a breakfast buffet, the delegates sat down to hear Graeme talk about health and nutrition in the workplace.

Graeme talked about various studies from his time working with professional sportsmen and women and translated these lessons to the office floor. He then held a quick Q&A session where questions related to juices v smoothies, vegan and vegetarian diets and the population living longer.

On leaving the event, delegates were given a goodie bag from the finance and accountancy recruitment specialist which included branded stationery, Graeme’s top five tips for being healthy in the workplace and a Sheridan Maine water bottle.