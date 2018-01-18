Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Engineering firm Adi Group is planning to create 500 new engineering roles over the next four years.

The Birmingham-based company, which works in fields such as facilities management, automation, energy and climate systems, says it is hoping to grow its turnover from its current level at £82 million to beyond the £200 million mark.

Its client roster includes household names such as Cadbury, Coca-Cola and BAE but it is now embarking on a major recruitment drive which will see it almost double its payroll.

Group strategic account director James Sopwith said: "In order to achieve our strategic objectives, we must identify and attract engineers with the skills and outlook to drive our business forward.

"We've built a driven and dynamic culture here and work hard to get it right first time for our clients so we're looking for high calibre people, with core and advanced engineering skills and the values and mindset to enhance our growing team."

Kings Norton-based Adi was set up in 1990 by Alan Lusty with the aim of creating a one-stop shop for engineering services.

By 1995, the group employed 18 engineers which grew to 70 over the next five years.

In 2014, the business launched its own in-house apprenticeship academy, putting together an apprenticeship programme that defines the core elements of the business.