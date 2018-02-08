The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The development group behind Birmingham's most expensive city centre apartment has acquired part of the former Assay Office site in the Jewellery Quarter.

Elevate Property Group has bought the car park behind the building in Newhall Street from TCN which converted the complex into office space called Assay Studios and which opened in 2016.

The development site, which overlooks St Paul's Square, will house 32 new one- and two-bedroom apartments and be called Assay Lofts.

Jewellery Quarter-based Elevate was responsible for the revamp of Concord House, the former Debenhams warehouse in Holloway Head where a penthouse apartment sold for £1.8 million in 2015.

Designed by Birmingham practice Glenn Howells Architects, Assay Lofts will be Elevate's fourth project in the Jewellery Quarter and tenth development deal in the city.

The Assay Office had been based there since 1878 but moved to a new purpose-built home on the other side of the Jewellery Quarter in 2015.

Richard Pearce, chief executive of TCN, said: "I'm very pleased to see this final piece of the Assay project coming to fruition.

"It brings together the two elements of the scheme in what has been a four-year vision for the site.

"We wish Elevate all the best with their development."

Elevate's managing director Steve Dodd added: "We are delighted with its latest acquisition.

"St Paul's Square is proven to be the best and most sought-after residential address in the city.

"Works are likely to start as early as June this year with completion in summer 2019."

Will Jordan, from Knight Frank's Birmingham office which advised TCN, said: "This is another exciting acquisition by Elevate Property Group.

"With the fantastic refurbishment TCN carried out on The Assay Office directly next door, we expect the two schemes to complement each other and further enhance this corner of the city.

"Being the last pocket of land overlooking St Paul's Square, which is one the most prestigious residential addresses in the city, we believe it will perform extremely successfully in this market."