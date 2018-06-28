Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham-based pallet firm has been bought out by renowned logistics group Eddie Stobart for £52.8 million.

The Pallet Network is based in Minworth near Sutton Coldfield and specialises in pallet distribution services across the UK and Ireland.

It was founded in 2000 and operates the UK's second-largest pallet network, comprising 106 regional hauliers from hubs in Minworth, Preston and Northampton to 121 distribution sites.

It has 230 staff and the deal provides an exit for its previous owner, private equity house LDC, and its management team who will stay on to run the business.

Alex Laffey, chief executive of Eddie Stobart, said: "The Pallet Network is a leading player in pallet distribution across the UK and we are confident this transaction will significantly enhance our capabilities in a space in which we do not currently operate and consequently offers cross-selling opportunities to serve our clients' growing needs.

"I would like to welcome the management team and its network members to Eddie Stobart Logistics and look forward to working closely with them all.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy and the board is confident The Pallet Network will strengthen our position as a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions."

The Midlands team at financial services firm Deloitte advised Eddie Stobart on the buyout.

Darren Boocock, head of corporate finance in the Midlands who led on the deal, said: "This deal significantly enhances the capabilities of one of the UK's largest and well-known logistics businesses and will support it as it looks to diversify its services to meet the on-going demands of the market.

"The Pallet Network is a leading player in the UK pallet network market and is the perfect asset for the company's future growth."

Other advisers on the deal were Freeths, Cenkos Securities and Berenberg Bank.