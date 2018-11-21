Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diversity in companies and organisations of all shapes and sizes has been a hot topic for several years now.

Whether it is gender balance, more people from ethnic minorities or those with knowledge and experience of disability issues, diversity adds new and different voices to the mix.

The Birmingham Post has published a special supplement entitled 'Diversity in the Boardroom' in association with the headline sponsor the Professional Footballers' Association.

Writing in the supplement, the association's chairman Gordon Taylor said: "Every week spectators from all over the globe witness the benefits of a talented, diverse workforce performing to the peak of their ability in a high stake, high pressure environment.

"That environment is called the English Premier League.

"Together with the English Football League, it provides the stage for over 4,000 current PFA members to display their skills and promote the interests of the clubs they serve on a weekly basis.

"When we consider that 25 per cent of these elite performers are from a BAME background, it seems unfathomable that such representation does not translate into other employment areas within the game, not only the obvious progression pathways of coaching and management but also administrative and executive areas.

"Changing structures can offer new opportunities but, without adequate training and preparation, together with greater transparency surrounding recruitment procedures within football clubs, these opportunities will continue to be denied BAME and other diverse applicants."

The supplement is available in this week's Birmingham Post and can be read online here.