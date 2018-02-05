Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fabrication company has relocated its head office from London to Birmingham.

Vivalda Group, one of the UK's largest distributors of architectural façades, now has a 30-strong team at its new base in Nechells.

The company acquired the 300,000 sq ft site last year in Aston Church Road since when it has renovated the office space and the site's manufacturing facilities.

Managing director Ben Jayes said: "While we founded the business in London back in 1999, we found that high rents, poor road links and a transient workforce were all holding us back.

"Having operated a manufacturing centre in Birmingham for some years, we've always known that the city boasts a huge pool of talent, which was a major consideration in the relocation of our UK headquarters from London.

"Our new freehold premises in Nechells also give us room for expansion into 2018 and beyond.

"The central position of the new HQ, near to the motorway links also makes life a lot easier from a transport perspective."

VivaIda Group has a turnover of circa £30 million and employs more than 100 people across its eight locations in the UK and Ireland.