A new outside digital screen and small parks for people to sit in and relax while on work breaks are being proposed by a city centre business improvement district.

Colmore BID is planning to install 'parklets' to create new micro-spaces and construct a digital screen in Colmore Square showing content produced and curated by BID members.

The plans have been unveiled as part of its consultation process ahead of a vote in October on whether it should be granted a third, five-year term of office.

A business improvement district is a precisely defined geographic area in which companies pay an extra levy on their rates to fund additional services such as events and initiatives.

Other plans in the pipeline include an expansion of activities for people working within the district such as running clubs and community games, social groups like Colmore Chorus, yoga, after-work talks and discussion groups.

Colmore BID is proposing to collect a levy of 1.5 per cent on business rates which it estimates will generate more than £5 million of additional, business-led investment into the district.

More than 500 companies and organisations are now being contacted by Colmore BID about what it should prioritise if it receives a yes vote.

A series of informal workshops will also take place to refine the ideas and proposals.

Earlier this year, it was agreed that the Paradise development would be taken into the boundary of the Colmore BID area.

Executive director Michele Wilby said: "We've been listening to our members on how we can continue to ensure our area is the beating heart of business in Birmingham and we are proposing to build a better district by extending the planned civilising street programme - to create new places for people to meet and relax.

"We will develop a business-led solution to reducing freight and delivery vehicles entering Colmore Business District and continue to lead on projects such as the Snow Hill Masterplan and influence regeneration plans for the district to ensure strong connections to the HS2 station at Curzon Street.

"We will promote the district as an ideal, inward-investment destination through national and international PR, targeting potential new businesses from existing and new sectors to improve the district's resilience and attractiveness."

The BID was created in 2009 since when it has launched the Colmore Food Festival which attracts 30,000 people over two days every July and has carried out £1.4 million of public realm improvements such as the seating area and public art in Church Street Square.

They also employ security and ambassadorial staff and run other events in the BID area.