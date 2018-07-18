Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is still time to enter the 2018 Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The deadline to submit nominations for this year's awards has been extended by a week until Friday July 20.

Since nominations first opened in May, the awards have received a wide range of entries from companies and organisations in and around the city but we know the business world is a busy one so the deadline has been extended.

This will allow any last-minute entries to be put together and submitted before our sponsors start the task of judging the nominations.

There are 15 separate categories this year:

- Business Entrepreneur of the Year

- Company of the Year

- Contribution to the Community Award

- Customer Service Excellence Award

- Excellence in Industry Award

- Export Award

- Family Business of the Year

- New Business of the Year

- Not-for-Profit Organisation Award

- Partnership of the Year

- Professional Services Award

- Retail Business of the Year

- Sales & Marketing Award

- Small Business of the Year

- Sustainability Award

This year's ceremony again takes place at the ICC on November 1 and details of the awards and how to enter can be found at www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.