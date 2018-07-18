There is still time to enter the 2018 Birmingham Post Business Awards.
The deadline to submit nominations for this year's awards has been extended by a week until Friday July 20.
Since nominations first opened in May, the awards have received a wide range of entries from companies and organisations in and around the city but we know the business world is a busy one so the deadline has been extended.
This will allow any last-minute entries to be put together and submitted before our sponsors start the task of judging the nominations.
There are 15 separate categories this year:
- Business Entrepreneur of the Year
- Company of the Year
- Contribution to the Community Award
- Customer Service Excellence Award
- Excellence in Industry Award
- Export Award
- Family Business of the Year
- New Business of the Year
- Not-for-Profit Organisation Award
- Partnership of the Year
- Professional Services Award
- Retail Business of the Year
- Sales & Marketing Award
- Small Business of the Year
- Sustainability Award
This year's ceremony again takes place at the ICC on November 1 and details of the awards and how to enter can be found at www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.