There is still time to enter the 2018 Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The deadline to submit nominations for this year's awards has been extended by a week until Friday July 20.

Since nominations first opened in May, the awards have received a wide range of entries from companies and organisations in and around the city but we know the business world is a busy one so the deadline has been extended.

This will allow any last-minute entries to be put together and submitted before our sponsors start the task of judging the nominations.

There are 15 separate categories this year:

- Business Entrepreneur of the Year

- Company of the Year

- Contribution to the Community Award

- Customer Service Excellence Award

- Excellence in Industry Award

- Export Award

- Family Business of the Year

- New Business of the Year

- Not-for-Profit Organisation Award

- Partnership of the Year

- Professional Services Award

- Retail Business of the Year

- Sales & Marketing Award

- Small Business of the Year

- Sustainability Award

This year's ceremony again takes place at the ICC on November 1 and details of the awards and how to enter can be found at www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.