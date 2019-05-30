Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The deadline is fast approaching to enter the Birmingham Post Business Awards 2019.

The annual ceremony will celebrate the city's finest businesses, entrepreneurs and organisations across 14 different categories as well as crown our overall Company of the Year.

This year's event promises a new-look awards with some new categories to celebrate the achievements of businesses, charities and public sector bodies operating in fields as diverse as manufacturing, export and retail.

There are five new categories for 2019 covering corporate social responsibility, hospitality, property, the public sector and a young businessperson award to showcase the work of the under 30s.

And we are delighted to welcome Barclays, Birmingham Airport, Fazenda, the ICC, Jaguar Land Rover, Park Regis and PwC which have all already signed up as sponsors of the 2019 event.

This year's award categories are:

- Small Business of the Year

- New Business of the Year

- Manufacturing Business of the Year

- Hospitality Business of the Year

- Professional Services Firm of the Year

- Property and Construction Business of the Year

- Retail Business of the Year

- Public Sector Organisation of the Year

- Third Sector Organisation of the Year

- CSR Project of the Year

- Green Business of the Year

- International Trade and Export Award

- Young Businessperson of the Year

- Company of the Year (chosen from other category winners)

Need to know

- The deadline to enter is Friday June 14

- The shortlist will be announced on Monday July 15 and a drinks event for the finalists will be held at the Park Regis hotel on July 25

- The award ceremony itself takes place at the ICC on Thursday September 12

- To enter and buy a ticket, please visit www.reachplcevents.com where you will also find entry criteria for each category

- For more information about the awards and to get involved, please contact Kate Evans by emailing kate.evans@reachplc.com or calling 0121 234 5054

- To discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hayley Pearce on 0121 234 5785 or hayley.pearce@reachplc.com

- Please follow the conversation on our social media channels using the hashtag #BPBA19