Nominations for the Birmingham Post Business Awards 2018 are closing soon.

If you have not yet entered your company or organisation, then you have until this Friday, July 13, to submit your nomination.

There are 15 separate categories this year:

- Business Entrepreneur of the Year

- Company of the Year

- Contribution to the Community Award

- Customer Service Excellence Award

- Excellence in Industry Award

- Export Award

- Family Business of the Year

- New Business of the Year

- Not-for-Profit Organisation Award

- Partnership of the Year

- Professional Services Award

- Retail Business of the Year

- Sales & Marketing Award

- Small Business of the Year

- Sustainability Award

Competition is set to be fierce this year with an incredible number of businesses from a variety of industries having already put their names forward for the awards.

The Birmingham Post Business Awards brings together companies that would not normally cross paths for a mutual celebration and to give them the opportunity to network and connect with one another.

When nominations close, all applications will be sent over to the category sponsors for review.

They will be responsible for judging the applicants and shortlisting all the entrants into three finalists per category.

To do so, some sponsors will take a proactive approach to their judging and visit all applicants before making their final decisions.

Successful finalists will be contacted in the week commencing September 17 and will be later invited to a champagne and canapés evening, providing sponsors and finalists with the opportunity to meet and network before the main event.

The Birmingham Post Business Awards will take place on Thursday November 1 at The ICC, in Birmingham.

How to enter BPBA 2018

Nominations are open until Friday July 13. Simply go to our dedicated website here.

For more information about the event and to book tickets or tables, please contact Devon Coverdale at Champions (UK) plc on 08453 31 30 31 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com.