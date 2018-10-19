Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voting has started in a bid to secure a third term for a city centre business improvement district.

Colmore BID has begun its renewal ballot for the district which represents tens of thousands of city centre business workers.

If successful, it will secure another five-term starting in April for the body which charges a levy on business rates to put back into initiatives such as Colmore Food Festival and public realm improvements.

More than 500 businesses are situated into the Colmore BID zone.

The ballot closes next month and the result will be announced on November 21.

It is hoping to generate a further £5 million in new investment for the district during its third term which will include the £700 million Paradise project within its border.

Colmore BID said in May that, if it was successful in this latest vote, it planned to create new micro-spaces for people to sit in and would construct a digital screen for Colmore Square, with content produced and curated by BID members.

Michele Wilby, executive director of the BID, said the BID was using feedback received during a consultation earlier this year to support the creation of its new business plan which will dictate how it invests in the future.

She said: "We've been listening to our members on how we can continue to ensure our area is the beating heart of business in Birmingham and we are proposing to build a better district by extending the planned civilising street programme to create new places for people to meet and relax.

"Our priorities are to build a better district, deliver great events, engage and grow our community and build a safe and clean Colmore Business District.

"We will develop a business-led solution to reducing freight and delivery vehicles entering Colmore Business District and continue to lead on projects such as the Snow Hill Masterplan and influence regeneration plans for the District to ensure strong connections to the HS2 station at Curzon Street.

"We will tackle poorly maintained pavements with Birmingham City Council and ensure paving is regularly cleaned and well maintained and support city-wide action on homelessness by backing the West Midlands Mayor's programme."