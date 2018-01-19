Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham-based law firm Clarke Willmott LLP last week hosted a lunch for business professionals with keynote speaker Paul Kehoe.

Formerly CEO of Birmingham airport, Paul was invited to speak about his experiences which included taking over a number of posts such as promoting the West Midlands Region as chairman of the West Midlands Growth Company and president of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

With the recently formed combined Authority and the appointment of Andy Street as West Midlands Mayor, Paul spoke about stepping down from the airport, focussing on regional commitments and his passion for Birmingham.

Guests at the event included the Birmingham Post, Clearview Credit and Financial Risks, Crowe Clarke Whitehill, Cushman & Wakefield, Dains Accountants, International Synergies, Lloyds Bank, Mace Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, Smith Cooper and Lloyds Bank.

​Clarke Willmott LLP is a national law firm with seven offices across the country in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton.

