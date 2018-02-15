Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A city technology company will supply mobile phones to staff working on the World Indoor Athletics Championships at Arena Birmingham next month.

Voice Mobile, one of the UK's largest independent mobile phone suppliers, will provide mobile phone handsets and data sim cards to be used by officials during the event.

The IAAF World Indoor Championships are being held from March 1 to 4 and will see some of the world's top athletes come to Birmingham to compete on the indoor track.

Established in 2000 and based in Erdington, Voice Mobile supplies both consumer and business accounts including Birmingham City Football Club and Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

Group sales manager Mark Barber said: "We are extremely proud to supply mobile phones for such a prestigious and important event.

"It's an exciting time for Birmingham and sport within our great city.

"Being born and bred in Birmingham, it's a core focus of our business to support local activities as much as we can."

Championships director Joan Durose, said: "It is tremendous news to have secured a local supplier for the mobile phones which will be used by key personnel at the championships.

"Clearly, communication at any major event can be a crucial factor in its success, so we are very pleased that Voice Mobile has come on board."