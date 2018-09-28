Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acclaimed chef Richard Turner is back in the kitchen with the launch of Maribel, the latest addition to Birmingham’s thriving culinary scene.

Located at the former site of Edmunds in Brindleyplace, the restaurant has welcomed Turner as its head chef, and last week hosted some of the city’s top professionals for its corporate launch.

The event was hosted by the restaurant’s general manager, Gilles Laroque, whose previous roles include general manager of Edmunds and Turners, as well as restaurant manager at Brockencote Hall and Aston Villa Football Club.

Bringing Richard Turner’s award-winning kitchen creativity to the new venture, Maribel’s menu features eight, six, four and a special lunchtime two-course option, and will change weekly to reflect the best seasonal produce around.

To find out more, visit www.maribelrestaurant.co.uk