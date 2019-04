Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Global law firm Kennedys’ Birmingham office celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a reception at the Champagne Room in The Cube.

The firm’s Birmingham office specialises in all lines of insurance defendant work, including employers’ liability, public liability, motor, property, professional indemnity, medical malpractice and motor prosecution. With eight partners and 45 other fee-earners, it is Kennedys’ fifth largest office in the UK.