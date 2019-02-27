The NEC Group, Birmingham Airport and Touchwood shopping centre are among the companies shortlisted in the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Awards 2019.
There are 79 finalists in the annual award ceremony across ten separate sector categories from which an overall business over the year will be chosen.
Russell Jeans, chairman of the judges and chief operating officer of the chamber, said: "Once again, the huge number of entries demonstrates the diversity of businesses across the Greater Birmingham area.
"Our judges commented on the high calibre of entries and the chamber thanks them for their diligence and enthusiasm in tackling what became a huge task."
The 2019 judging panel comprised Mr Jeans, Jo Birch from Birmingham City University, Dee Kundi from VWV, Ravinder Masih from Warwickshire County Cricket Club, Zo Hoida from Browne Jacobson and Martin Levermore from Medical Devices Technology International.
The ceremony takes places on April 11 at the ICC in Birmingham.
The full shortlist is:
Excellence in the Community
Birmingham St Mary's Hospice
Douglas Wright T/A McDonald's
Edwards Trust
Hilton at St George's Park
Innovating Minds
National Memorial Arboretum
SUEZ UK
Your Trust Charity
Excellence in Customer Service
Handle Kingdom
NEC Group
Birmingham Airport
Conference Aston
Birmingham Telecom
Oxbridge Home Learning
Open Study College
The Alexandra
Excellence in Hospitality
Conference Aston
Hagley Hall
Prodrift Academy UK
The Edgbaston
Millennium Point
Hotel Du Vin Birmingham
Park Regis Birmingham
Hilton Garden Inn
Excellence in International Business
AFL Architects
Celsium, powered by Brunel
KMB Shipping
PECS Data Services
Prescient Business Consulting
Team Telemarketing
Uniq Tech
Excellence in Manufacturing
Andel Plastics
Bromford Industries
Evac+Chair International
KEP Print Group
Power Minerals
Rotospa
Summit Patternmaking Co
Excellence in People Development
CIPD
Crown Highways
Curium Solutions
Digital Glue
National Express
RSSII Infrastructure
Taylor Herrick Recruitment
Trowers & Hamlins
Excellence Sales & Marketing
Amplify
Ark Media
EIB Professional Services
Lightbox Digital
Liquid
Millennium Point
National Express
Notepad
Excellence in Technology & Innovation
Ark Media
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS
MET Cloud
RSSII Infrastructure
STEAMhouse, Birmingham City University
TerraQuest Solutions
University of Birmingham
Wheely Safe
Excellence in Training & Education
Amey
Close Brothers Asset Management
Hired @ UCB (Employability Department)
Innovating Minds
Kingsmead School
Services For Education
Oxbridge Home Learning
RMF Construction Training Academy
Excellence in Retail
Floral Jazz
Loki Wine
Selfridges
South Guys
Specsavers
The Window Centre
Touchwood
Travel Club Elite
United Carpets