The NEC Group, Birmingham Airport and Touchwood shopping centre are among the companies shortlisted in the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Awards 2019.

There are 79 finalists in the annual award ceremony across ten separate sector categories from which an overall business over the year will be chosen.

Russell Jeans, chairman of the judges and chief operating officer of the chamber, said: "Once again, the huge number of entries demonstrates the diversity of businesses across the Greater Birmingham area.

"Our judges commented on the high calibre of entries and the chamber thanks them for their diligence and enthusiasm in tackling what became a huge task."

The 2019 judging panel comprised Mr Jeans, Jo Birch from Birmingham City University, Dee Kundi from VWV, Ravinder Masih from Warwickshire County Cricket Club, Zo Hoida from Browne Jacobson and Martin Levermore from Medical Devices Technology International.

The ceremony takes places on April 11 at the ICC in Birmingham.

The full shortlist is:

Excellence in the Community

Birmingham St Mary's Hospice

Douglas Wright T/A McDonald's

Edwards Trust

Hilton at St George's Park

Innovating Minds

National Memorial Arboretum

SUEZ UK

Your Trust Charity

Excellence in Customer Service

Handle Kingdom

NEC Group

Birmingham Airport

Conference Aston

Birmingham Telecom

Oxbridge Home Learning

Open Study College

The Alexandra

Excellence in Hospitality

Conference Aston

Hagley Hall

Prodrift Academy UK

The Edgbaston

Millennium Point

Hotel Du Vin Birmingham

Park Regis Birmingham

Hilton Garden Inn

Excellence in International Business

AFL Architects

Celsium, powered by Brunel

KMB Shipping

PECS Data Services

Prescient Business Consulting

Team Telemarketing

Uniq Tech

Excellence in Manufacturing

Andel Plastics

Bromford Industries

Evac+Chair International

KEP Print Group

Power Minerals

Rotospa

Summit Patternmaking Co

Excellence in People Development

CIPD

Crown Highways

Curium Solutions

Digital Glue

National Express

RSSII Infrastructure

Taylor Herrick Recruitment

Trowers & Hamlins

Excellence Sales & Marketing

Amplify

Ark Media

EIB Professional Services

Lightbox Digital

Liquid

Millennium Point

National Express

Notepad

Excellence in Technology & Innovation

Ark Media

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS

MET Cloud

RSSII Infrastructure

STEAMhouse, Birmingham City University

TerraQuest Solutions

University of Birmingham

Wheely Safe

Excellence in Training & Education

Amey

Close Brothers Asset Management

Hired @ UCB (Employability Department)

Innovating Minds

Kingsmead School

Services For Education

Oxbridge Home Learning

RMF Construction Training Academy

Excellence in Retail

Floral Jazz

Loki Wine

Selfridges

South Guys

Specsavers

The Window Centre

Touchwood

Travel Club Elite

United Carpets