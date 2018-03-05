The shortlist for this year's Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce business awards has been unveiled.
Among the shortlisted companies are Selfridges, Birmingham City FC, Aston University and Millennium Point across the awards' nine categories.
The chamber said it had received a record number of entries to the 2018 awards, prompting it to have extended shortlists this year.
There will also be an award for overall business of the year, chosen from the individual category winners.
The full shortlist is:
Contributing to the Community
Acorns Children's Hospice
Auriga Services
Birmingham Children's Hospital
Birmingham Museums Trust
Birmingham St Mary's
Cure Leukaemia
Services for Education
SIFA Fireside
Customer Service
ACUTEC
A-Plant
Conference Aston
CV Library
eSpares via Connect Distribution Service
Go Ape Cannock
Open Study College
Wealth Design Group
Hospitality
Audley Group
Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust
Cityserve
Conference Aston
Dallas Burston Polo Club
Edgbaston
Millennium Point
The Belfry Hotel & Resort
International Business
Addfield Environmental Systems
AFL Architects
Celsium Powered by Brunel
International Synergies
Mills & Reeve
Moflash Signalling
University of Birmingham
Y International UK
Manufacturing
Addfield Environmental Systems
Biolite Technologies
Bromford Industries
KEP Print Group
Rotospa
People Development
A-Plant
Amey plc
Common Purpose
Curium Solutions
Shelforce
SOTI
Sport Birmingham
Trowers & Hamlins
Sales and Marketing
Birmingham City Football Club
Curium Solutions
CV Library
Infinity IT Solutions
KMB Shipping Group
Liquid
Selfridges Birmingham
The Belfry Hotel & Resort
Technology and Innovation
ACUTEC
AFL Architects
Crown Highways
Indestructible Paint
Managed Enterprise Technologies
Omni Cyber Security
PLANit Global
SOTI
Training and Education
Aston University
Common Purpose
Key Stages Online
Millennium Point
National College for High Speed Rail
Oxbridge Home Learning
Services for Education
Titan Partnership
Russell Jeans, chairman of the judges and chief operating officer at the chamber, said: "We were delighted to receive such a large number of entries which demonstrates the huge diversity of businesses in our region.
"The high number of entries in the contributing to the community category also shows how importantly businesses regard their responsibilities to their workforce and the community in which they operate."
The judging panel comprised Anisa Haghdadi, Beatfreeks; James White, Right Time Recruitment; Jo Nurse, Virgin Trains; and Joel Blake, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.
The award ceremony takes place on April 19 at the ICC.