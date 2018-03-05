Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The shortlist for this year's Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce business awards has been unveiled.

Among the shortlisted companies are Selfridges, Birmingham City FC, Aston University and Millennium Point across the awards' nine categories.

The chamber said it had received a record number of entries to the 2018 awards, prompting it to have extended shortlists this year.

There will also be an award for overall business of the year, chosen from the individual category winners.

The full shortlist is:

Contributing to the Community

Acorns Children's Hospice

Auriga Services

Birmingham Children's Hospital

Birmingham Museums Trust

Birmingham St Mary's

Cure Leukaemia

Services for Education

SIFA Fireside

Customer Service

ACUTEC

A-Plant

Conference Aston

CV Library

eSpares via Connect Distribution Service

Go Ape Cannock

Open Study College

Wealth Design Group

Hospitality

Audley Group

Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust

Cityserve

Conference Aston

Dallas Burston Polo Club

Edgbaston

Millennium Point

The Belfry Hotel & Resort

International Business

Addfield Environmental Systems

AFL Architects

Celsium Powered by Brunel

International Synergies

Mills & Reeve

Moflash Signalling

University of Birmingham

Y International UK

Manufacturing

Addfield Environmental Systems

Biolite Technologies

Bromford Industries

KEP Print Group

Rotospa

People Development

A-Plant

Amey plc

Common Purpose

Curium Solutions

Shelforce

SOTI

Sport Birmingham

Trowers & Hamlins

Sales and Marketing

Birmingham City Football Club

Curium Solutions

CV Library

Infinity IT Solutions

KMB Shipping Group

Liquid

Selfridges Birmingham

The Belfry Hotel & Resort

Technology and Innovation

ACUTEC

AFL Architects

Crown Highways

Indestructible Paint

Managed Enterprise Technologies

Omni Cyber Security

PLANit Global

SOTI

Training and Education

Aston University

Common Purpose

Key Stages Online

Millennium Point

National College for High Speed Rail

Oxbridge Home Learning

Services for Education

Titan Partnership

Russell Jeans, chairman of the judges and chief operating officer at the chamber, said: "We were delighted to receive such a large number of entries which demonstrates the huge diversity of businesses in our region.

"The high number of entries in the contributing to the community category also shows how importantly businesses regard their responsibilities to their workforce and the community in which they operate."

The judging panel comprised Anisa Haghdadi, Beatfreeks; James White, Right Time Recruitment; Jo Nurse, Virgin Trains; and Joel Blake, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

The award ceremony takes place on April 19 at the ICC.