Members of the city’s BPS sector gathered at Matthew Boulton College to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its professional development programme for students.

Since 2013, The Greater Birmingham Professional Services Academy (GBPSA), which is part of BMet, has partnered with 50 firms, creating career opportunities and employment for apprentices and jobseekers.

Pictures by Jonathan Hipkiss