It was standing room only at CBRE’s recent Midlands Market Outlook breakfast at 55 Temple Row.

More than 100 of the region’s real estate professionals heard guest speaker Deborah Cadman, chief executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority, give an overview of the organisation’s work and achievements.

She also announced the creation of a Brownfield Institute, to free up disused land for new homes.

CBRE’s research director, Andrew Marston, analysed prospects for the regional property market.