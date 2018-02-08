Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An annual celebration of Birmingham's young business talent has opened for entries.

Birmingham Young Professional of the Year (BYPY) is now in its 18th year and will again recognise the city's rising business stars aged 35 and under across six categories from which an overall winner will be chosen.

The individual categories are:

- Finance

- HR, training and recruitment

- Legal

- Marketing and communications

- Property and construction

- Technology

The winner will represent the city for a year as BYPY and also receive a fully funded executive MBA scholarship worth £20,000 from Aston Business School.

There will also be an aspiring talent award for someone aged 16 to 24 and in full-time education or training and an inspiring leader award, recognising an exemplary figure within the professional community.

Victoria Ball, chairman of awards organiser BPS Birmingham Future, said: "BYPY is not only an extremely important event for Birmingham Future but is one of the highlights in the region's business calendar as each year we are able to identify and celebrate the young talent that exists right across the sector.

"This year is set to be another amazing celebration of the region and the impressive talent we have here.

"I'd encourage anyone thinking about applying to go for it - it's an incredible experience."

The award ceremony takes place on May 24 at the ICC.