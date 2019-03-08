Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An annual awards scheme celebrating young talent in Birmingham's professional services sector has opened for entries.

Birmingham Young Professional of the Year (BYPY) is now in its 19th year and will once again celebrate achievement among the under 35s across six separate sector awards.

They are finance, HR, recruitment and training, legal, marketing and communications, property and construction, and technology and innovation.

The overall BYPY for 2019 will be chosen from the winners of these six awards.

BYPY will also again recognise a stand out champion for the city's business community with the Inspiring Leader Award and the Aspiring Talent category for 16 to 24 year olds.

A launch event was held in Birmingham last night with speeches from BYPY's 2018 winner Laura Thursfield and Katie Fulcher, current chairwoman of the event's organiser BPS Birmingham Future.

The deadline for entries is April 1 and the awards take place on May 16 at the ICC in Birmingham.