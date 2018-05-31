Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham software company has been acquired by a Manchester-based rival.

JNC Construction Software has been bought by Eque2, the construction, contracting and housebuilding software specialist.

Founded in 1994, JNC Construction Software provides construction accounting and job costing software products to more than 400 businesses.

The undisclosed deal marks Eque2's second acquisition in six months, following the purchase of the Miracle Dynamics Payroll and HR Solution last year.

Peter Davidson, managing director of operations at Eque2, said: "The JNC acquisition is an excellent opportunity to merge both the skills and products of a business which shares the same ambition as Eque2.

"We're all working towards the common goal of helping small to medium-sized construction companies streamline the management of their projects with industry-leading software.

"This is an exciting time for both businesses and we're looking forward to working with JNC customers and employees as part of our wider group."

Eque2 was backed by LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, in a £16 million deal in November to help accelerate the firm's growth strategy.

With the acquisition of JNC, the business now supports more than 1,600 clients and employs more than 135 people across the UK.