A Birmingham-based insurance group has expanded its foothold in the West Midlands with the acquisition of Corrigans.

Adler Insurance Group, which is headquartered in Acocks Green and has an office in Warwickshire, has bought the assets of the Coventry-based chartered broker in an undisclosed deal.

The buyout is due to complete in June, subject to regulatory approval, and will be Adler's fourth in three years.

Corrigans is a long-established name in Midlands insurance broking, having operated in the region since 1982, and it will remain at its current base in Coventry with all current staff members retained.

Founder Frank Corrigan was recently recognised for his contribution to insurance and financial services, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at last year's West Midlands Insurance Institutes Awards.

Director Jane Evans has held several high-profile Chartered Insurance Institute roles, serves on the Small Brokers Advisory Board of the British Insurance Brokers' Association and is a trustee of the Worshipful Company of Insurers charity.

The pair will continue to be the key contacts for clients as the business integrates into the Adler Group however Corrigans' financial services business is not part of the deal and will continue to operate as before from the same location.

This acquisition takes the Adler team to more than 50 insurance professionals, with over 80 per cent of all employees holding Chartered Insurance Institute qualifications.

Managing director Anthony Adler said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Corrigans general insurance business into the Adler Group.

"It is another respected Midlands brand and a perfect addition to our company.

"As fellow chartered insurance broker, Corrigans has always believed in putting clients first by attracting high-quality, committed professionals and investing in their training, development and growth.

"Corrigans is a hugely complementary, highly accretive acquisition, enabling us to occupy a significant space in the region's commercial and personal lines broking.

"We have always been very selective when both approaching and being approached by business owners who are looking to exit and I am thrilled that Frank, Jane and the team have opted to join with us.

"They have an excellent reputation within the industry and impressive relationships with their clients.

"We are proud to remain an independent chartered insurance broker of choice and look forward to further expansion as we continue to talk to brokers about their succession plans."