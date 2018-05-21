Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Birmingham Post Corporate Pairs Challenge in association with Sheridan Maine took place at Blackwell Golf Club last Friday, with many companies from across the region competing for the prestigious trophy.

With perfect weather conditions for golf the spirits were high and our winners, James Nursey and Russell Jones, were delighted to receive two Business Class flights to anywhere in their network courtesy of Qatar.

The teams were all upbeat and confident during brunch and competed for a number of different prizes including the opportunity to go and see Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake in concert.

For the second time, we worked with Signature Hole Experience, which filmed all the players taking shots on the ninth tee, providing great amusement – some were a lot better than others!

Jamie Rodden, managing director of Sheridan Maine, said “We were delighted to be involved with such a great event which is great for our business.”

The charity for the day was Bodie Hodges Foundation, which provides free respite for Midlands families who have lost a child. The players were very generous all day for this very worthwhile cause

If you would like to be involved in future Birmingham Post corporate days register your interest by emailing Andy George at andy.george@reachplc.com