It will not be Brexit which influences our economic fortunes and brings jobs but the way we respond to and adapt new technology, the Chancellor Philip Hammond has claimed during a visit to Birmingham.

Mr Hammond toured a building site in the Jewellery Quarter where developer Seven Capital is converting the former Kettleworks into 600 flats - in part to highlight his Government's investment in housing - including the £350 million deal with the West Midlands he announced during last month's spring statement.

He was asked about official Government forecasts which, published in February, revealed the West Midlands would be the hardest-hit of all UK regions by Brexit.

The forecasts showed the economic growth in the region would be between eight per cent lower as a result of Brexit with a free trade deal with Europe rising to 13 per cent with a hard 'no deal' Brexit.

But Mr Hammond said the forecasts were based on the wrong assumptions and the Government was negotiating for a better deal.

"The study did not reflect the Government's desired or expected outcome of our negotiations with the European Union. We're negotiating hard to get the best Brexit deal for Britain," he said.

He said that progress was being made and the "key priority is to protect jobs, businesses and prosperity as we do that".

And added: "Looking at a bigger picture, Brexit is important but it is only one thing going on in our economy at the moment.

"There's a huge amount of change beginning to happen and will be accelerating over the next few years through technology change - the fourth industrial revolution.

"When we look back at this period, we will see that how we have adapted and adopted new technology to our business will be a bigger driver of our prosperity than Brexit."

He urged the region to back investment in the skills and infrastructure around technologies such as autonomous or driverless vehicles, artificial intelligence, life sciences, green technology and big data for examples - areas where the UK is "at the cutting edge".

And said that getting the skills right for these growth areas would ensure the region got its share of well-paid jobs and was economically successful.

He also commented that solving the housing challenge was the Government's number one priority and it would back regions and councils which were willing to work with it.

Along with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Birmingham's Conservative leader Coun Robert Alden, he highlighted the Commonwealth Games village at Perry Barr and Icknield Port Loop development as the kind of large scale shovel-ready housing projects which the Government was happy to support.