A Black Country manufacturer has expanded its European reach by acquiring a Dutch distributor.

West Bromwich-based Beeswift, which makes and distributes health and safety products, has bought Schulte Safety Products which specialises in workwear and protective clothing.

Schulte Safety Products, which is based in Haaksbergen close to the German border, will be renamed Beeswift BV.

Darren Washbourne, Beeswift's commercial and export director, said: "Our aim has always been to become the leading wholesaler of personal protective equipment and safety workwear and the acquisition of Schulte Safety Products will help us to achieve this.

"We expect initial growth to come from mainly Netherlands and Germany in the short term but, as Beeswift BV becomes more established, we will expand further across the Eurozone.

"As a result of the investment overseas, we have hired more staff at our West Bromwich base and plan to increase our numbers further underpinning continued growth."

Minister for Investment Graham Stuart added: "Beeswift's acquisition of Schulte has already created new jobs for people in West Bromwich and will sustain many more.

"The continued expansion of the company will create further opportunities for the local economy with job growth, driving increased local spending."

The Department for International Trade has been supporting Beeswift's export activity for more than ten years.