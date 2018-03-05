Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston University has teamed up with a price comparison website to launch a new degree apprenticeship.

The Birmingham institute is working with GoCompare on the new technology degree and will welcome up to five new apprentices.

The pilot scheme will see the candidates enrolled onto a fully sponsored degree apprenticeship course funded by GoCompare alongside an apprenticeship role with the website.

Successful applicants will undertake an initial seven-week, full-time course with the university before starting a job in GoCompare's tech team, continuing their studies through a mixture of distance and classroom learning.

Lee Griffin, co-founder and president of GoCompare, said: "We're really excited to launch our degree apprenticeship scheme with Aston University.

"Our hope is that, through working with higher education institutions, we can give students a chance to earn as they learn, providing them with both the theoretical knowledge and real-world experience they need to make a real impact and pursue valuable careers."

Professor Helen Higson, deputy vice-chancellor of Aston University, added: "GoCompare is one of the most well-known fintech companies in the UK so of course we are thrilled that we will be working with them to add new talent, skills and enthusiasm into their workforce.

"It's a win-win for both the employer and the apprentice.

"Degree apprentices don't pay tuition fees and gain a wealth of professional experience that vastly improves their employability while the employer benefits from a programme tailor-made to address skills shortages in their business."

In 2015, Aston University became one of the first in the UK to offer degree apprenticeships and last July it saw the first students graduate from its digital and technology solutions degree apprenticeship.