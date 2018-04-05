Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham software firm has been acquired by a global group which specialises in assurance and testing.

Edge Testing Solutions, which also has offices in Glasgow and London, has been bought by Eurofins Digital Testing.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Edge Testing, which is based in Broad Street, provides a range of managed testing services to clients across the telecommunications and media, financial services, utilities, retail, and public sectors.

It also offers consultancy and training services together with a dedicated device lab as well as the Edge Academy that provides a pool of qualified testers for customers to develop their own testing capabilities.

Eurofins Digital Testing specialises in quality assurance, providing test tools, test services and training to validate software.

It is part of the larger £2 billion Eurofins Group which has an international network of more than 400 laboratories across 42 countries and over 35,000 employees.

As part of the acquisition, Eurofins Digital Testing will retain Edge Testing's team of more than 250 people.

Brian Ferrie, chief executive of Edge Testing, said: "We are remarkably proud and delighted to join Eurofins Digital Testing and collaborate to extend our software testing across the globe.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our staff and our customers as we look to embark upon our next stage of growth.

"Together, we look forward to providing a broad range of managed test tools and services and helping customers operate in a more nimble manner to thrive in competitive markets."

Johan Craeybeckx, business line director at Eurofins Digital Testing International, added: "Edge Testing has an impressive track-record as one of the UK's fastest-growing and largest independent software testing companies.

"Their highly complementary testing solutions will further augment our capabilities to help meet evolving quality assurance needs in increasingly competitive and evolving markets.

"We look forward to a bright future together."