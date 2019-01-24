Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s billionaire club has grown by two in the last 12 months – and now features 10 tycoons – with the number one spot being taken by new entrant Aston Villa co-investor Nassef Sawiris.

The Egyptian businessman’s impressive £5.2 billion wealth makes him the richest man in Birmingham – ever!

Despite talk of a Brexit impact, slowing growth or economic uncertainty, things are going pretty well if you’re at the top of the wealth pile.

The Midlands football clubs are attracting investment from the world’s richest elite.

Sawiris is joined in the mega-bucks top ten by fellow Villa investor Wes Edens, who has ranked at number five – with his £1.9 fortune, knocking former Villa owner Tony Xia out of the billionaire club.

Sawiris, also estimated to be the fourth richest man in Africa, has taken the top slot from Wolves owner Guo Guangchang who was placed number one in 2017 and 2018.

Guangchang is now placed at number three, despited his fortune growing to £4.2 billion – up from £4bn last year.

Each year the Birmingham Post reports on the region’s wealthiest 50 people.

Birmingham’s ten billionaires combined wealth is worth £25.41 billion, with this year’s top 50 worth £37 billion – a massive £9 billion more than last year.

The entry price for making the list has also risen this year.

You’ll need a personal fortune of at least £115 million to qualify for a place, beating last year’s total of £100 million.

Age is no barrier with the 10 billionaires in the region including the oldest person on our list – 99 year-old air-conditioning billionaire Jacques Gaston Murray who still plays an active role in his companies.

There’s winners and losers of course, but those involved in construction, property and manufacturing have all seen an increase in their wealth over the last year, or at the very least they have protected their position.

Among the biggest winners are JCB owner Lord Bamford (no 2), housebuilder and motorcycle maker John Bloor (no 5) and Richard Harpin (no 16) whose Walsall-based Homeserve household insurance business is taking America by storm.

Retail is struggling nationwide as life on the high street gets tougher and the online/offline battle between bricks and clicks continues.

But Dean Hoyle of The Works, oriental food king Woon Wing Yip, car sellers Keith Bradshaw and Terry Lister and James Holder of Superdry have managed to protect their positions.

And Gtech vacuum cleaner technologist Nick Grey has made impressive strides.

The entrepreneurship of Midlands people and the hard work and determination of those who were born here or have chosen to make our region their home or commercial base have combined to ensure that the money keeps rolling in for the wealthiest individuals and families.

Many on our list came from humble backgrounds, but have used their talents, combined with hard work or just a great idea to join the exclusive club of multi-millionaires.

Very few in our league table of the 50 super-rich has inherited their fortune through ancestral accident.

The 10 Birmingham billionaires

1. Nassef Sawiris (Aston Villa) £5.2 billion Football/Construction – new entrant

The Egyptian businessman bought 27.5 per cent stake in Aston Villa along with Wes Edens, who bought another 27.5 per cent stake in the football club – taking majority control from Tony Xia.

He is the youngest of three brothers who run his family’s business; the multi-faceted conglomerate Orascom Construction Industries, which has interests in telecommunications, construction and tourism.

2. Lord Bamford and family (JCB) £4.5 billion Manufacturing – 2018 No 2 £3.6bn

A massive 75 per cent surge in demand from China has resulted in high-powered profits and revenue for Lord Bamford’s JCB, which has more than 10,000 employees around the world and exports more than three-quarters of its UK production.

In June the Rocester-headquartered business announced that it is to build a new £50 million factory in Staffordshire turning out more than 100,000 cabs a year and creating 200 jobs – one of the biggest investments in its history.

3. Guo Guangchang (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £4.2 billion Football/Investment – 2018 No 1 £4.6bn

Bought Wolves for £30 million in 2016 and saw the club achieve promotion to the Champions League last year.

His company, Fosun International, a diversified company involved in healthcare, fashion, tourism and property – founded in China in 1992 – has racked up latest reported profits of £1.5bn, sales of £10bn and assets of £60bn.

4. (3) Guochuan Lai (West Bromwich Albion) £2.5 billion (£2.6bn) Football/Eco-towns – 2018 No 3 £2.6bn

In its last year in the Premier League, West Brom achieved a record turnover of £140 million and a £39 million pre-tax profit boosted by a bumper windfall from the Premier League’s TV deal.

But a after a £40 million transfer market spending spree and declining income following relegation, the club has taken the precaution of establishing short term financial support, setting up an overdraft facility for the first time in more than a decade.

Guochuan Lai is a director of subsidiaries of Chinese landscaping giant Palm; including Belt Collins International, Palm Landscape (Hong Kong), and Palm Design Holdings.

In addition he has a number of growing private investments in technology, virtual reality, tourism and sport.

5. Wes Edens (Aston Villa) £1.9 billion Football/Investment – new entrant

American investment banker Wes Edens is co-chairman of Aston Villa, having taken a 55 per cent stake in the club jointly with Nassef Sawiris.

He is also co-owner of US basketball team the Milwaukee Bucks where he has just part-financed a new £400 million stadium.

The 57 year-old is co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, a private equity firm set up in 1998, and now focussed on investment in major infrastructure projects, including a £2.5 billion project to build a private passenger railroad in Florida.

6. John Bloor (Bloor Homes/Triumph) £1.85 billion Manufacturing/Construction – 2018 No 5 £1.45bn

A buoyant housing market, rising values and low interest rates have resulted in growing profits to more than £185 million, and a turnover of £1.44 billion for Bloor Homes.

Triumph Motorcycles made a profit despite challenging market conditions. It continues to invest heavily in new models and export performance remains strong, with production facilities and distribution networks in Brazil and India delivering an important contribution.

7. John Caudwell (Phones4U) £1.56 billion Mobile Phones – 2018 No 4 £1.55bn

The 65 year-old entered the realm of the super-rich in August 2006 when he sold his Phones4U mobile phone empire for £1.46 billion. It was sold on again, which was good news for John, who had retained a stake in it.

He is still involved with mobile phones, backing Unshackled.com which allows phone users to convert from payment plans to SIM-only contracts.

But most of his interests are in property through his Caudwell Collection business, which increased its assets by £54 million in a year and is busy converting a multi-storey car park in Mayfair into luxury apartments.

8. Lord Paul of Marylebone (Caparo) £1.5 billion Manufacturing – 2018 No 11 £700m

Lord Paul’s business interests have pretty much recovered from the steel industry crisis which saw much of its UK assets go into administration before being acquired by the Gupta family’s Liberty House Group.

However, some of the Caparo group – of which Lord Paul is chairman – survived, and it still has extensive property investments in the UK and Switzerland, as well as three hotels. And the group’s international operations are performing extremely well.

9. Jacques Gaston Murray and family (Andrew Sykes) £1.2 billion Manufacturing – 2018 No 9 £1.2bn

At just under a year off 100, Jacques Gaston Murray is the oldest person in our list by some distance, but he still takes an active interest in his Wolverhampton air conditioning Andrew Sykes Group and heating firm, despite being resident in Switzerland.

Andrew Sykse turnover rose by £5.9 million to £71.3 million for the year to December 2017 with pre-tax profits t £17.3 million.

His other business is the £125 million tunrover Leeds-based London Security plc.

The family also has six hotels worth around £400 million.

10. Lord Edmiston (IM Group) £1.0 billion Property/Automotive – 2018 No 7= £1.0bn

The IM Group’s offices in Coleshill have been acquired by HS2 to make way for the London to Birmingham high speed line, so they are moving to Solihull.

The company – made of the property company IM Properties and the International Motors automotive franchises – has net assets of close to £630 million and a string of landmark sites, including Blythe Valley Business Park.

Lord Edmiston is one of the UK’s biggest philanthropic donors and wants to devote more of his time to religious and educational charities.

The new entrants on the Rich List 2019

There are other new names on our list – in addition to Aston Villa billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edents.

These include Geoff Wilding (No 23 £250million), the Kiwi ex-banker who has overseen the extraordinary turn-round of Kidderminster-based Victoria Carpets.

Floor coverings are also the business of another of our newcomers, Mike Walker (No 44= £128 million) who founded the internationally successful Karndean flooring business.

Michael and Kenny Bruce (No 31= £190 million) have shaken up the estate agency market with their Purplebricks fixed-price house sale concept, based in Solihull, and the value of that business has brought them into the list for the first time.

Jackie Hudson (No 44= £128 million) is also listed after inheriting, and making a success of the road repair business Instarmac, left to her by her late husband.

How the Rich List is selected

A word about the rules of engagement for the Birmingham Post Rich List.

It is geographically focused on the West Midlands, concentrating on the area covered by our three Local Enterprise Partnerships: the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP which also covers a large part of Staffordshire and parts of Worcestershire, the Black Country LEP and the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP.

The 50 multi-millionaires on our 2019 list all either live, work or make a significant economic or cultural contribution to the areas covered by these three LEPs.

We continue to put an emphasis on fortunes that are used to benefit or enrich the West Midlands and its immediate area.

In assessing who goes into the list and who stays out there is inevitably some subjectivity involved, and we can only work from publicly available information.

We have no idea how much is stuffed under mattresses or in hidden bank accounts.

We looked at the personal wealth, property interests, shareholdings, company valuations, asset valuations, liabilities, and other known wealth of people who either live and/or work in the areas covered by the three Local Enterprise Partnerships in our region, or were brought up here, or who have significant business interests here.

We took longevity and commitment to the economic wealth of the region into account.

