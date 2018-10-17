Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sponsors, finalists and their guests gathered at the Park Regis hotel to mark the countdown to the 2018 Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The canapé and drinks reception, at Level 16 Sky Loft at the luxury four star hotel, provided an opportunity for sponsors to meet some of those companies which they had read so much about during the judging process and learn more about their businesses and future plans.

It is just over two weeks until this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards winners will be revealed at our black tie ceremony at the ICC on November 1.

At the pre-awards event on Monday, welcome addresses were provided by Ryan Doyle, sales manager at Park Regis, and Birmingham Post editor Marc Reeves.

Mr Doyle told how proud Park Regis were to sponsor this event ahead of our awards this year.

He said: “The Birmingham Post Business Awards has established itself as the most prestigious of business awards for the region, celebrating the very best and innovative companies and their successes.

“As a premium city centre hotel that works closely with the growing corporate and blue-chip sector for their events, we are closely aligned with prominent and up-and-coming brands. The awards fit perfectly with our vision for excellence and superior customer service.

“They are an ideal platform from which to highlight the innovative work that the best companies across a wide range of sectors in the region undertake every day.”

The annual Birmingham Post Business Awards are being held at the ICC in Broad Street on November 1 and will welcome hundreds of guests to the showpiece event.

Individuals, small and large companies and charities have all been shortlisted across 15 categories in what has become a staple event of the city’s business social calendar.