The Birmingham Post Business Awards are back for 2019 and will be bigger and better than ever.

The annual ceremony will again celebrate the city's finest businesses, entrepreneurs and organisations across 14 different categories as well as crown our overall company of the year.

Our events team has put together a new-look awards with some brand new categories to celebrate the achievements of a host of different businesses, charities and public sector bodies operating in fields as diverse as manufacturing, export and retail.

There are five new categories for 2019 covering corporate social responsibility, hospitality, property, the public sector and a young businessperson award to showcase the work of the under 30s.

The awards were launched last night in front of 80 sponsors and guests from the Birmingham business community at a special event at city centre bar and restaurant Fazenda.

And we are delighted to welcome Barclays, Birmingham Airport, the ICC and Park Regis which have all already signed up as sponsors of the 2019 event.

This year's award categories are:

- Small Business of the Year

- New Business of the Year

- Manufacturing Business of the Year

- Hospitality Business of the Year

- Professional Services Firm of the Year

- Property and Construction Business of the Year

- Retail Business of the Year

- Public Sector Organisation of the Year

- Third Sector Organisation of the Year

- CSR Project of the Year

- Green Business of the Year

- International Trade and Export Award

- Young Businessperson of the Year

- Company of the Year (chosen from other category winners)

Marc Reeves, editor-in-chief of Reach Midlands which publishes the Birmingham Post and BirminghamLive, said: "Our annual awards are a wonderful celebration of the city's diverse and dynamic business community and our new categories reflect this.

"Never has that diversity and dynamism been so vital as in the current, volatile economic climate.

"By the time of the ceremony, we will probably be out of the EU but I know Birmingham businesses will continue driving forward with economic growth whatever the political and business world throws at them.

"I am therefore delighted to launch the 2019 awards and look forward to receiving another great raft of nominations."

Need to know

- The deadline to enter is Friday June 14

- The shortlist will be announced on Monday July 15 and the ceremony will take place on Thursday September 12 at the ICC

- To enter and buy a ticket, please visit www.reachplcevents.com where you will also find entry criteria for each category

- For more information about the awards and to get involved, please contact Kate Evans by emailing kate.evans@reachplc.com or calling 0121 234 5054

- Please follow the conversation on our social media channels using the hashtag #BPBA19