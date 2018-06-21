Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sponsors of the Birmingham Post Business Awards 2018 came together for a networking breakfast at The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

The venue in Wishaw, famous for its golf course and hosting events on the pro tour such as The Ryder Cup, welcomed guests from those firms backing our 2018 awards.

This year's event is once again being held at the ICC in Birmingham and takes place on November 1.

It will have 15 different award categories including new business, not-for-profit and the prestigious company of the year which was won in 2017 by Wesleyan.

Guests were welcomed by Katie Niland, sales director of The Belfry, who praised the awards and the positive impact it had had on the venue after it was named company of the year in 2016.

She told guests: "We are thrilled to be hosting the sponsors' breakfast for the third year running and it's great to see some new faces at the event.

"The awards is a very special event which we are certainly very proud to be part of.

"These awards mean a lot to us after we were named company of the year in 2016 and we've really seen the benefits that it has had for us as a business and is something which we will keep investing in."

Birmingham Post editor-in-chief Marc Reeves thanked the sponsors for their support and outlined the judging process.

For more details about the categories and to enter the awards visit our dedicated website at bpbusinessawards.co.uk.

The deadline for nominations is Friday July 13.

For more information about the event and to book tickets or tables, please contact Vikky Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email vperry@championsukplc.com.