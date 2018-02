Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Law Society laid out the welcome mat for the city’s next generation of legal talent.

More than 100 newly-qualified solicitors and pupil barristers enjoyed an evening of networking, drinks and canapes at event sponsor BPP University’s Colmore Circus base.

Barrister Peter Goatley, of joint event sponsors No5 Chambers, gave a welcome address.