Birmingham Law Society (BLS) held a networking event at the city’s newest bar and restaurant, Revolucion de Cuba.

The premises, on Temple Street, was formerly the BLS HQ and included the magnificent former law library on the first floor. The space is now reinvented as a bar, with a dancefloor area.

More than 100 members of the organisation attended the event for Latin-inspired music, food and cocktails.

The event was sponsored by St Ives Chambers, St Philips’ employment team and Revolucion de Cuba. A charity raffle raised funds for Headway, the brain injury association, and the Jeff Astle Foundation.