President of Birmingham Law Society Andrew Beedham welcomed more than 250 senior members of the legal profession to the black-tie event.

Top table guests included Joe Egan, President of the Law Society of England & Wales; John Hudson OBE DL, High Sheriff of the West Midlands; His Honour Judge Melbourne Inman QC, the Recorder of Birmingham; Jenny Loynton DL, Her Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands; Cllr Anne Underwood, Lord Mayor of Birmingham; the Rt Revd David Urquhart, Lord Bishop of Birmingham and David Thompson, Chief Constable of West Midlands Police.

His Honour Judge Worster was guest speaker; Joshua Roebuck, Town Hall Symphony Hall scholar, provided the entertainment.

The event was sponsored by Acasta Europe Limited, Arthur J Gallagher, Cornwall Street Barristers, Lloyds Bank, Midshire and Thomson Reuters.

During the evening, more than £2,000 was raised for the President’s charity, Guide Dogs.