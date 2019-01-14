Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham has been named the top city outside of the capital to start a new business again.

Think tank Centre for Entrepreneurs has released a new report suggesting that 2018 was a record year for startup creation in the UK, with over 660,000 registered with Companies House.

Birmingham has remained in second place in the UK for where businesses chose to start with 18,590 companies being launched in the city during 2018.

This was a significant rise on 2017 when 13,165 business were founded here.

The top ten list for business start ups in 2018

Location 2018 Figure 2017 Figure 1. London 216,204 203,097 2. Birmingham 18,590 13165 3. Manchester 9,107 9,047 4. Leeds 7,376 6,542 5. Glasgow 6,396 6,936 6. Edinburgh 5,439 5,960 7. Liverpool 5,299 5,245 8. Bristol 4,609 4,701 9. Bradford 4,127 4,011 10. Leicester 3,976 6,232

Saqib Bhatti, director for growing businesses with Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "Greater Birmingham provides the ideal environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

"Beyond our infrastructure and talent pool, the city and its surrounding areas also have a deep-rooted culture of innovation, creativity and ambition.

"With one of the UK's youngest and most diverse populations, we can only fulfil the city's full economic potential if our support for start-ups is as inclusive as possible."

This is the fifth annual analysis of data from Companies House by Centre for Entrepreneurs.

It said the report showed business formations recovered from a drop in 2017 to reach a record 663,272 last year across the UK.

Matt Smith, director of the Centre for Entrepreneurs, added: "It is encouraging to see formation numbers recover and hit a new high.

"These figures demonstrate the resilience and confidence of entrepreneurs across the country, confirmed by a 5.7 per cent increase of business registrations and the strengthening of London as Europe's leading startup hub."

Friederike Andres, research assistant at the Centre for Entrepreneurs, said: "As the UK prepares to leave the European Union, the Government needs to reassure entrepreneurs that it will continue to champion and support them.

"This includes efforts to mitigate any negative effects from EU exit, as well as tangible measures to reform business rates, boost SME procurement and tackle other underlying issues."