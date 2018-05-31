Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Innovative teaching and learning are just two of the reasons that Birmingham City University is sponsoring the Sales and Marketing Award at this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The university prides itself on successfully combining these skills with sector-leading student support and effective partnerships with some of the country’s leading employers.

And it is continuing support the business community by once again backing the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

Companies have until Friday July 13 to enter with an chance to win one of 15 categories, which also include Company of the Year and New Business of the Year.

The ceremony itself will be held at the ICC on Thursday November 1 and will be hosted by TV funny man Mark Dolan and ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson.

Dr Dawn Albery, Head of Birmingham City Business School at BCU said: “We are focused on creating the business people and marketers of the future, so it made complete sense for us to support this fantastic award.

“In a rapidly changing world facing new and complex challenges every day, we need to instil in our marketers the skills and self-confidence to meet those challenges.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the nominations and some of the outstanding work that’s going on here in Birmingham where there’s such a strong creative spirit.

“This event is a perfect opportunity for us to get together as a city and celebrate our achievements in driving Birmingham forwards.

“There are so many exciting developments in the city at the moment – many of which we as a University are a part – and it’s important that the work of businesses of all sizes is recognised in enhancing the profile of Birmingham nationally and internationally.

“It’s also tremendous to get the opportunity to support an event which showcases ‘role model’ businesses to the wider community.”

Dr Albery told how BCU focuses on practice-led, knowledge-based learning, providing students with access to cutting-edge facilities and real-world experience.

The University and Business School benefit from almost 40 professional accreditations and have a well-established reputation for delivering in-company training, education and executive development programmes.

With over 24,000 students from 80 different countries, BCU is committed to creating the best possible place for students to learn and enjoy university life.

(Image: Birmingham City University)

Sharing insight into their recent investment programme, and plans for the future, Dr Albery said: “Over the course of 2018, the final stage of the University’s £260 million investment programme is being completed, with a new Conservatoire for music students at its City Centre Campus and a new teaching block for education, sport and life science courses at the City South Campus.

(Image: Birmingham City University)

“The University is also setting up a new business innovation centre, STEAMhouse, with a range of co-working, artist production, incubation and networking facilities for small and medium-sized businesses in the West Midlands. The first phase of this development is opening this year, with the full building to follow in 2019.”

• For more information about this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards, or to enter, visit: www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk .

• To find out about any sponsorship opportunities or to book a table at the event, please contact Kirsty West at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email kwest@championsukplc.com.