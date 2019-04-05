Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Allied Irish Bank (GB) in Birmingham welcomed clients and contacts to celebrate St Patrick’s Day at its new offices on Temple Row.

Located at 63 Temple Row, the bespoke-designed 9,000 sq ft premises includes flexible working spaces, a library and collaboration area for the city-based team, plus enhanced client facilities.

David Hehir, head of Allied Irish Bank (GB)’s Birmingham Business Centre, said: “Over the last two years we’ve achieved 35 per cent growth in our loan book, which is a testament to both the talent and hard work of the team here in Birmingham and the bank’s appetite for lending to mid-sized and large businesses.

“Deal pipeline for 2019 is healthy. We have £2bn in specialist UK lending funds dedicated to supporting growing businesses in manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and professional services, plus we’re very keen to talk to businesses with sustainable growth plans from all sectors and back them to achieve their dreams and ambitions.”