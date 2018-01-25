Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Air India has unveiled a new twice-weekly non-stop service from Birmingham Airport to Amritsar.

The flights, which start on February 20 will be the UK’s only direct service to Amritsar - the heart of the Punjab and home of the Golden Temple.

It follows the airline’s popular Delhi service which has carried more than 600,000 in the four years since it launched.

Aviation director for Birmingham Airport William Pearson said: “It is great news that we will have direct non-stop connections to two Indian cities from Birmingham Airport with Air India.

“With over 200,000 British-Indian people who travel to India each year to visit friends and relatives, and for tourism and business interests, this additional destination shows the large demand within the region for direct Amritsar services from the Midlands.

“Air India has been a successful partner for over four years and offers great connections to India with services operated by the new Boeing 787-8 ‘Dreamliner’ aircraft.”

Mr Pankaj Srivastava, director and board member of Air India said: “We are delighted that we are commencing direct services between Birmingham and Amritsar twice weekly, starting in February, recognising the consumer demand from the Midlands’ region to Amritsar, Punjab.

“Air India is always very sensitive to the needs of the consumer and is pleased to be connecting the two important cities thereby adding a new city pairing for Air India’s expanding global network with the only non-stop UK Amritsar service.”

The flight will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, departing Birmingham at 1845 hours, reaching Amritsar early the next morning at 0745 hours. From Amritsar the flight will depart at 1355 hours arriving into Birmingham at 1715 hours the same day.

The flight will be operated with a state of the art Boeing 787-8 series aircraft with 256 seats in a split cabin, comprising 18 lie flat business class seats and 238 economy seats.

Looking for a holiday? See latest deals on flights from Birmingham Airport here