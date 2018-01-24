The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham Airport has started a multimillion-pound programme of development works aimed at improving passengers' journeys through its terminal.

The works include redeveloping the security processing area to provide more boarding card gates, a dedicated security preparation area and a refreshed waiting area with new flooring and lighting.

In 2016, the airport announced a £100 million programme of works in a bid to improve efficiency including replacing the hold baggage screening system with the latest x-ray technology, a new free drop off car park with covered walkway and upgrades to other parking facilities.

But in recent months it has been stung by heavy criticism from customers stuck in long queues at passenger control gates and baggage collection - all amid a background of growing passenger numbers and an increased portfolio of destinations.

Chief operating officer David Winstanley said: "This investment follows record passenger growth and to ensure that we're prepared for the coming summer period when the airport will welcome new long-haul services to New York, Boston and Toronto, as well as many new popular short-haul destinations.

"The service we give our customers is an absolute priority for us so we're investing a great deal to improve the airport journey."

The airport is also developing its retail and catering offer, with the recent opening of The Factory restaurant and the arrival of footwear brand Kurt Geiger to its roster of shops.

Later this spring, a new Bottega prosecco bar will open as well as Wrapchic - an Indian inspired burrito and sandwich outlet.

A covered walkway to the terminal is also under construction from the drop off car park and a new 178-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn hotel will open in the summer.

New digital wayfinding and signage will be introduced before the summer season.

Additional staff are being recruited in key customer facing areas, including terminal operations, customer relations and security officers.