The priciest airports in the country for parking have been revealed - and Birmingham features in the top ten.

Apparently, Bristol is the most expensive airport in the UK for leaving your car.

Brum comes in some £40 cheaper - but flying from there can still add £180 to the cost of your break BEFORE you even take off.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, two London airports were ranked above Birmingham, reports the Mirror.

Gatwick came in in fourth place, with £189.99, and Heathrow breaking the £200 mark, at £206.56.

Bristol, though, dwarfs the pair of them - and also Leeds Bradford, which is in third place at £189.99.

Remarkably, flying from Bristol adds £221 to the cost of a break before lift-off.

At the other end of the scale, Belfast was the cheapest airport, charging £101.74 for a week’s parking and currency exchange.

This was followed by Doncaster on £114.76.

Bristol charged £147 for a week’s parking but the same service cost £130.48 at Heathrow when prices were averaged out across its five terminals.

Stansted was the most expensive airport for changing sterling to euros, with an ­exchange rate more than 20 per cent lower than the market rate, according to currency providers FairFX.

It means holidaymakers stand to lose £104.83 worth of euros for every £500 they exchange there.

In contrast, Luton’s exchange rate was five per cent lower than the market rate – a difference of £25 for every £500 swapped.

And when FairFX checked the cost of executive lounges available for people who are not in flight clubs, Heathrow’s Terminal 5 topped the list with a £34.99 entrance fee for a family of four.

FairFX boss Ian Strafford-Taylor said: “Many holidaymakers will opt for the most comfortable and carefree experience at the airport.

“But when you have little control over the terminal and even which airport you fly from, it doesn’t seem fair that the price difference for enjoying the experience is so wildly different.

“When it comes to exchange rates offered at bureau de change desks in airports, we’ve found time and time again holidaymakers are being ripped off by scandalous rates.

“This means they end up with a lot less holiday money than they could get ­elsewhere – and it’s a big price to pay for the convenience of doing so.”

“The best way to enjoy your airport ­experience is to plan ahead and cost up your options before you go.

“That way you won’t be stung by any expensive surprises while waiting for your flight and you are free to start holiday mode as soon as you’re at the airport.”