A new fleet of green buses will be serving passengers at Birmingham Airport by the end of the year.

Volvo Bus UK has won the contract to supply six single-deck, ultra low-emission vehicles to the transport hub.

They will operate a free passenger transport service via all airport car park routes and be supported by two new charging points installed outside the main terminal building.

Additional plug-in charging points will be located in the coach park and these will be made available for other electric bus and or coach operators to use in the future.

The decision to introduce electric buses came as a result of a review undertaken by the airport into its future vehicle provision.

This new fleet will provide an 80 per cent lower energy consumption than an equivalent diesel bus.

Birmingham Airport was one of three West Midlands organisations to share in £3.64 million of new government funding awarded in February to support greener journeys across the region.

Chief executive Nick Barton said: "This partnership is a key milestone for us.

"We are always investigating new and innovative ways to reduce our carbon emissions and, through the partnership with Volvo Bus UK, we will do just this.

"We have made significant customer service improvements across the airport to increase capacity and improve passenger experience, with the vision of positioning Birmingham as one of Europe's leading regional airports.

"The electric buses form part of this vision, not to mention their sustainability benefits being ultra-low emission.

"Since 2012, the airport has reduced its CO2 per passenger by 20 per cent.

"Implementing the six electric buses will work towards lowering this even further which is just fantastic."