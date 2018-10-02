The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Airport has issued a statement after it emerged passengers were stranded following the collapse of airline Primera Air.

The airline launched to great fanfare from the airport, promising direct flights to New York, but started bankruptcy proceedings after struggling to establish itself.

The airline carried 65,417 passengers after starting operations on the May 14, 2018.

Primera operated New York Newark for a month, Malaga, Palma and Chania from Birmingham.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "Birmingham Airport is extremely disappointed that Primera Air has ceased flying. Primera Air is not covered by the UK Civil Aviation Authority's ATOL protection scheme as the airline is not registered in the UK.

"Passengers who have booked a forthcoming flight with Primera Air or who have currently flown should visit the CAA website for advice on travel and refunds: https://tinyurl.com/y7l2qwc7 .

"Primera Air has encountered numerous issues with is operation and reliability from Birmingham, and other UK airports, and flights were due to cease on the 29 of this month.

"We would like to reassure passengers that the majority of routes served by Primera Air can be booked through alternative airlines from Birmingham Airport."

A flight from Birmingham Airport to Malaga took off yesterday.

It had been operating five times a week – Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Birmingham Airport does not know how many passengers are still in Malaga because the flights are scheduled.

BirminghamLive reported yesterday how budget transatlantic airline Primera Air would cease trading and enter administration.

An announcement on its website said that, as of tomorrow, October 2, Airline Primera Air and IATA codes PF and 6F had been suspended.

On September 3, they stopped running services between Birmingham and Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

Terrifying Indonesian earthquake footage shows monstrous tsunami wave crash into island

The operator said this was due to a lack of demand for tickets despite positive signs from trading earlier in the summer.