Birmingham Airport has announced its sponsorship of the Export Award at this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards as it celebrates more than 30 months’ record-breaking growth.

In 2017 the airport saw in impressive 11.5 per cent increase in passengers – with 13 million now coming through its doors each year.

The airport has more than 150 direct scheduled and charter routes, offering 350 possible connections worldwide, so it is highly appropriate for it to celebrate the high-flying success of Birmingham businesses trading overseas.

The Export Award, which honours a business is one of 15 gongs up for grabs at our black tie ceremony at the ICC in Birmingham city centre on November 1, with entries now closed and judges currently selecting the winners.

Representatives from the airport will announce the Export award winners with the category showcasing the winning business’s substantial and sustained increases in export activity.

Simon Richards Birmingham Airport’s acting Managing Director said: “We serve hundreds of thousands of air travellers from the Birmingham area every year and enable businesses to export globally, so this category was a perfect fit for us at Birmingham Airport.”

“We are also one of the West Midlands’ largest employers.”

Birmingham Airport is looking to further it’s record-breaking growth with exciting plans for the future - and capitalising on Birmingham’s transformation into a world class city.

Simon explained: “Looking forward, the airport is currently developing proposals for its long-term future and has created a Master Plan to ensure the region maximises the benefits of HS2.

“The airport’s aims to become a seamless transport hub for people travelling to, from and across the Midlands.”

For information about the Birmingham Post Business Awards visit our www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk/2018 where you can find out more about the sponsors, categories and event itself.

For tickets, or to book a table at the event, contact Devon Coverdale at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com