Hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games will give Birmingham’s growing economy a £1.5 billion boost, a study has revealed.

The research concluded the city will get its ‘Games Gift’ in the first year as a result of increased visitor numbers and an increase in international trade.

The Commonwealth Games is the second-largest sporting event in the world in terms of number of athletes (up to 5,000) and number of countries taking part and will put Birmingham in front of global television audience of 1.5 billion people.

There will also be a £500 million one-off benefit from building work needed to get the city Games ready with new or upgraded facilities, transport investment and housing.

These include the £60 million aquatics centre in Sandwell, the £70 million refurbishment of Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr, three new Sprint rapid bus routes and the athletes village housing development at Perry Barr.

The research was carried out by former Treasury senior economist Chris Walker and commissioned by construction giant Mace, which worked on the London 2012 Olympic Games and will be in the running for Birmingham 2022 work.

His report, entitled “A Golden Opportunity”, highlights how governments across the world are placing greater importance on hosting sporting events as a platform for increasing trade and tourism.

It highlights the promise of a Business Expo in 2022 designed to bring 10,000 global business leaders to the West Midlands.

Mace board member Dennis Hone, former chief executive of the Olympic Delivery Authority, said: “The Games is a golden opportunity to use global sport and infrastructure investment to deliver transformational change, a positive lasting legacy and a boost to UK exports to the fast-growing countries of the Commonwealth.

“My experience has taught me that legacy doesn’t happen automatically. Capturing legacy benefits takes hard work, early planning and collaboration between stakeholders.

“If we get it right, the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be so much more than just sport – they can represent a landmark period of change and growth for an entire region and help boost the UK’s global trade post-Brexit.”

Simon Dale, Director for the Midlands at Mace, said: “In addition to delivering the greatest ever Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022 must also transform the Alexander Stadium so that it provides a legacy for the local community, Birchfield Harriers Athletics Club and a platform to usher in a new golden era for UK Athletics in the way that the Manchester Velodrome has for British Cycling.”

Commenting on the report West Midlands Mayor Andy Street added: “It is vital that the Commonwealth Games leaves a legacy for the region.

“We are determined that we do this through the transport investments we are developing, the housing that will replace the athlete’s village and the sports facilities.

“But perhaps more enduring will be the reputational legacy of showcasing our region to the world, demonstrating a strong, diverse and confident post-Brexit region.”