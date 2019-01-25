Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business professionals from the Midlands community came together to toast the growing success of Baldwins’ insolvency and restructuring service – 18 months after opening an office in Birmingham.

Figures from across the legal, accountancy and banking sectors attended the“Baldwings” networking event at Milan Indian Cuisine on Newhall Street.

It came after the firm’s restructuring and insolvency team tripled its office space, having generated in excess of £1.5 million in fee income.

Richard Tonks, director at Baldwins, said: “It’s been a fantastic start to the journey for the insolvency and restructuring team. By moving a lot of our services closer to Birmingham’s prestigious business district, it will help to reinforce Baldwins’ growing presence.”