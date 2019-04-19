Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from the universities of Birmingham City, Derby, Gloucester, Lincoln, Northampton and Staffordshire all won major honours at the Midlands Media Student Awards, organised by Birmingham Press Club and held at Mama Roux’s leisure venue in Digbeth.

The Student of the Year Award went to Hesham Abdelhamid, of Gloucestershire University, who also won the Features category.

Amazon was headline sponsor of the awards, which was hosted by BBC Radio WM presenter Alex Noble.

Further sponsorship support came from HSBC UK, the overall sponsor of the Press Club, and the universities of Birmingham City, De Montfort, Gloucestershire, Northampton and Worcester.

Pictures by Lisa Da-Costa