The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Aston Villa FC updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family cider business set up by Sir Doug Ellis in the 1980s has paid tribute to its former owner following his death overnight.

Sir Doug was still the owner of Aston Manor Cider until its recent takeover by French food and agricultural group Agrial and his grandson James remains with the company as its chief financial officer.

Aston Manor Cider is the UK's largest independent brewery and is behind famous brands such as Frosty Jack's and Knights, exporting to around 20 different countries including the US and Russia.

A statement released by the company said: "We are deeply saddened that Sir Doug Ellis has passed away.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends today.

"He will be remembered fondly for his passion and commitment, not only at Aston Manor Cider, but throughout the local community and across the country.

"As a sprightly 59 year old in 1983, Doug invested in a newly formed and struggling regional brewery.

"It was with great pride that he oversaw the company grow from such small beginnings to one of the world's largest independent cider makers.

"He supported the business through various stages of its evolution, from establishing a local brewery, the expansion into pubs, diversification into contract bottling and its shift into making cider exclusively.

"He was extremely proud of Aston Manor and enjoyed long standing friendships with many of our employees.

"The Ellis family remains pivotal to our business and Doug's legacy will continue for many years to come."