The nationally-recognised Arden Group is supporting the Birmingham Post Business Awards by commending organisations operating on a strictly not-for-profit basis – while making a huge impact on the community.

The Managed Service Provider, which delivers robust IT and telecommunications solutions to businesses across the UK from its National Operations Centre in Birmingham, is backing the category along with luxury lifestyle magazine Inspirational Birmingham.

The Arden Group specialises in cloud technology, online security and IP voice services.

It has become a sector leader since it was founded in 2002.

Arden Group Sales Director Michael Gowan said: “Having been established in the community since 2002, we’ve worked alongside numerous not-for-profit organisations, including those in the arts and within social care.

“This has enabled us to see first-hand the hard work and dedication it takes from each individual to deliver positive outcomes for the surrounding community and we wanted to recognise the incredible work they do each day.”

Arden Group is proud of the crucial work they do and the solutions they provide which are a valuable part of Birmingham’s business community.

“Technology is now at the route of all business and as a managed service provider, we understand that it’s no longer about delivering a phone line, internet connection and hardware,” said Michael.

“It’s about delivering solutions that enable a business to become more agile, more flexible and better equipped for growth. “Birmingham is a city where business is thriving, and we are proud to be an integral part of that success.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of opportunities coming from within the West Midlands, which would suggest businesses are starting to localise their support providers.

“Over 60 per cent of the customers we support are now based within 15 miles of our Birmingham offices.”

Birmingham Post Business Awards sponsors enjoy an opportunity to not only celebrate the successes of those entered, but also reflect on their own business’ past success and focus on future ambitions.

And, Michael certainly has his sights set firmly on the future for Arden Group.

“Cloud migration is a major focus right now,” he said.

“If they haven’t already, businesses are going to start defining their Cloud strategy over the coming year.

“At Arden Group we have been working closely with key cloud solution partners such as Microsoft and Gamma Communication to ensure we have the right technology and competencies in order to help our customer develop, plan and deliver the Cloud solutions for their business.”

The countdown for this year’s much anticipated Birmingham Post Business Awards ceremony at the ICC on November 1 is on. More information regarding the event can be found on their dedicated website www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk

For ticket enquiries and table bookings for the award ceremony, please contact Devon Coverdale at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com.