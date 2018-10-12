Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Engaging with like-minded, forward-thinking and creative individuals is just one of the reasons why Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy is sponsoring our Business Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The practice was previously announced as a co-headline sponsor of this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards, and has furthered its support by backing this important category.

A senior partner practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management, Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy provides personal face-to-face wealth management services, which include protecting and mitigating risk, retirement planning, investment planning and succession planning.

Working alongside businesses, the team of experts provide a range of solutions to fulfil both personal and business goals and aspirations, offering that all important ‘peace of mind’ for the future.

The Business Entrepreneur of the Year award champions the individual achievements of entrepreneurs – whether it be someone at the start of their career, and building their way up; or a serial entrepreneur with years of experience in the business world.

Mr Whiting explained: “We are delighted to sponsor the Business Entrepreneur of the Year category as it provides an opportunity to engage with like-minded, forward thinking and creative individuals.

“This sponsorship recognises achievements and will provide a platform for growth.”

Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy prides itself on its positive impact on the business community and has exciting plans for the future.

Mr Whiting said: “We support many businesses across the region by providing tailored financial planning, leading to increased profitability and economic growth, therefore influencing employment opportunities in the region.

“Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy supports local sport academies and youth sport throughout the region.

“The St James’s Place Foundation also supports charities through fundraising and hosting charity events nominated by clients.

“We have been recognised by our peers as a top performing practice and our ultimate goal for the coming year is to continue to provide consistent quality financial advice by adding value to clients’ individual evolving needs.

“This is never more important given world economic uncertainties and Brexit.

“As a business, we are continuing to grow with new clients and by recruiting aspiring graduates to join the practice to maintain and enhance our high level of client satisfaction.”

The Partner Practice represents only St. James’s Place Wealth Management plc (which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) for the purpose of advising solely on the Group’s wealth management products and services, more of which are available on the Group’s website ww.sjp.co.uk/products.

The ‘St. James’s Place Partnership’ and ‘Partner Practice’ are marketing terms used to describe St. James’s Place representatives.

All about Birmingham Post Business Awards 2018

The winner of Business Entrepreneur of the Year - and all our other awards - will be announced at our black tie ceremony at the ICC on November 1.

For information about the Birmingham Post Business Awards visit our www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk/2018 where you can find out more about the sponsors, categories and event itself.

For tickets, or to book a table at the event, contact Devon Coverdale at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com